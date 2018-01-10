Concern for missing Hastings man

A major search has been underway during the night for a 70-year-old man missing from his home in Hastings.

John Prince was last seen around 12 noon on Tuesday (January 9) at a betting shop in Ore, a regular haunt for him, but there have been no reports since.

The alarm was raised shortly before 7.30pm when he hadn’t returned to his home in Clifton Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Pierre Serra said, “We are very concerned for John’s health and welfare. He suffers from schizophrenia and we don’t believe he has taken his regular medication with him. He is only wearing a thin raincoat, which is not really sufficient for weather conditions outdoors overnight at this time of year.

“Searches, including the use of a drone, have been underway in and around Ore since Tuesday evening and are now being extended with the deployment of search volunteers. It’s possible he may have sought shelter during the night, so if you live in the area, please check your gardens and outbuildings such as sheds and garages.”

John is white, 5’ 10”, of slim build, with receding grey-brown collar-length hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a blue raincoat, a cream shirt, blue corduroy trousers and brown shoes.

If you see him, have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please dial 999 immediately quoting serial 1163 of 09/01.