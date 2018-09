Police are concerned for missing Hastings man Gerald Frank Cozens.

The 77-year-old was last seen in the Springfield Road area of town about 2.30pm today (Tuesday, September 18).

If you’ve seen him or know where he may be, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 749 of 18/09.

