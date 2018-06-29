Competition to name seven-foot seafront dragon

Children under the age of 16 have been given the opportunity to name the seven-foot dragon in St Leonards.

Installed in the Marina area earlier this year by landscapers idverde UK, the dragon has received plenty of attention from passers-by.

To enter the competition, which is offering £50 high street vouchers for the winning name, simply email your suggestion to hastingsdragon@idverde.co.uk by Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Applicants must be aged 16 years or under.

Speaking after the dragon was put in place, Nicola King, marketing manager for idverde UK, said: “Work was started on growing the plants in February and the installation was completed on Thursday. We wanted to install something big that would catch the attention of people driving past and who doesn’t love a dragon?

“It has gone down well with people in the area as many have stopped their vehicles to catch a glimpse with others posting pictures to social media.”