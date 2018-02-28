Community Store means business

A fantastic new initiative, the Ore Community Store opened its doors to members for the first time on Monday, February 19.

The store, which is based at Ore Community Centre, was developed in response to pressure on the local food bank and to help reduce poverty in one of the towns most deprived areas.

Ore Community Shop volunteers SUS-180228-154055001

Ore Community Centre trustee, Brett Mclean says the new store is also seen as a way of reducing food waste by teaching individuals to look at different ways of managing food that they buy and therefore throwing less usable food away. He added: “Initially the store will open on Monday’s at 3.30pm however plans are in place to eventually open 23 days a week in a wooden structure donated to the Centre which will be situated outside, and run alongside, the Community Cafe.

“Membership of the store is open to anyone on benefits or a low income who live in Ore, Baird or Tressell wards. Food is donated by Tesco Food Cloud, Dom’s Food Mission and other food initiatives who supply the store with fruit, veg, bread, cakes, tinned goods etc that members can access at £2.50 per visit for up to ten items.

“We are also looking into launching a loyalty scheme which will reward members for using the store and a membership package offering advice on issues such as debt, wellbeing etc and also free activity sessions and cookery demonstrations. To register to use the scheme just pop in and see us.”

The store is run by volunteers who are gaining employability skills. Anyone with who would like to be a part of the project is asked to call the centre on 01424 432719.