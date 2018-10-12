Community shop is helping to feed Hastings families on low incomes

Lions President Lord Brett McLean praised the work of the Ore Community Shop on a recent visit.

The shop which uses fair share produce donated by local supermarkets and independent retailers is available for those on low incomes to access. Residents can pay a £2.50 community shop membership fee which allows them up to 10 items of packaged food and free fruit, vegetables and bread products.

The shop is open Monday and Friday from 3.30pm and is based at the Ore Community Centre at 455, Old London Road, Hastings. Brett said “ Congratulations must be given to the volunteers who give up their time to operate this much needed service and the shops that donate unsold stock. This shop is vital for low income based families within our community.”

