Community comes together for fantastic Festival

People enjoyed scorching weather for St Leonards festival on Saturday.

The popular community event saw a busy street market taking place at Kings Road and a parade along the promenade to the Warrior Square Gardens festival site.

St Leonards Festival 2018. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-180207-075523001

Hundreds of people enjoyed street arts, great bands, delicious global food, storytelling and comedy during the day-long event.

Six schools and ten local groups, including Section 5 Drummers, took part in the fun.

There were performances by Barefoot Opera and Vocal Explosion World Music Choir, the Bangladeshi community and Hastings Gospel Soul Singers

As darkness fell Warrior Square was lit up with a high-tech extravaganza of drumming, giant puppets, illuminated costumes and cutting-edge choreography, when Dundu and the World Beaters performed. There was also a light show in Bottle Alley.

The Festival was organised by 18 Hours Events and sponsored by Hastings Borough Council.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

