Community bid to retain Ore Library

A proposal has been put forward to keep Ore Library open after East Sussex County Council (ESCC) this week voted to shut it.

Ore Community Association (OCA) approached the authority, asking if it could take over the running of the facility.

The library is one of seven that ESCC has earmarked for closure in early May.

Terry Fawthrop, chairman of OCA, said: “When we heard there was a possibility of Ore Library closing, I contacted Cllr Laurie Loe, county councillor for Baird and Ore, and asked if the library was designated for closure could OCA take it over in any way, and continue the service.

“A meeting was arranged between Cllr Loe, Nick Skelton, deputy director at the county council, Debby Anderson, deputy manager of the Ore Centre and myself.

“A general principal was agreed that in the event of closure we would enter into negotiations with ESCC to keep the library open. Now that ESCC cabinet has decided to close it we will take them up on this offer.

“There is a serious will in the Ore Centre to maintain this valuable community service.”

Cllr Loe said: “The determination of the community, officers and staff at the community centre to find a way forward has been admirable. I want to thank all those who have gone above and beyond to help save our library.”

A county council spokesman said: “As part of our review of library services we have made a number of options available which could enable communities in those areas affected by the closures to retain their library as a community-run facility. We are committed to working with community groups and other organisations who’d like to explore taking over responsibility for their library. We have received an approach from Ore Community Association and discussions are ongoing.”

