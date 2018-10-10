Comedian Jo Brand spotted on Hastings Pier

Comedian Jo Brand was spotted on Hastings Pier yesterday (October 9).

The comedian, who often hosts BBC’s Have I Got News For You, embarked on a personal visit to the town before enjoying a refreshment on the pier.

Sandra Martin with Paul Manners. Picture: Brett McLean

She was the third television personality spotted in the town this week after BAFTA and NTA award winner Sandra Martin – best known for her roles on Gogglebox and 100 years younger in 21days – joined former Britain’s Got Talent contestant singer and songwriter Paul Manners on Monday.

They also decided to visit the pier for light refreshments following a special lunch attended by TV’s Linda Lambert.

