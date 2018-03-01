Colourful celebrations for Chinese Year of the Dog

Priory Meadow shopping centre, Hastings came alive with an explosion of colour, music and entertainment as hundreds of people of all ages gathered to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2018 – Year of the Dog – on Sunday, February 25.

The event opened with the dance of the lion followed by the dance of the dragon, performed by students from Buckswood School. The Hastings Chinese Association provided entertainment throughout the day including singing, dancing and a martial arts demonstration.

Hastings Borough Council leader Peter Chowney opened the programme of festivities. Hastings Mayor, Cllr Judy Rogers and Deputy Mayor Cllr Nigel Sindon also attended.

Cllr Chowney says the event was a great success. “Hastings now has a well-documented reputation for the many varied and exciting events it puts on throughout the year and the Chinese celebration of New Year is now firmly on this calendar,” he said.

“The Hastings Chinese Association work very hard to organise this celebration offering fantastic traditional performances and displays which all demonstrate what a rich culture our town has to offer.

“It was a pleasure to join the Chinese community and share their special celebrations in this way. We have such a vibrant multicultural population – one Hastings, many voices. I’m very pleased Hastings Council was able to support this event.”

The 2018 Chinese New Year began on February 16; celebrations last for approximately two weeks. The Chinese New Year is based on the lunar calendar and is therefore on a different date each year. The Chinese Zodiac has a twelve year cycle and each zodiac sign is represented by a different animal. Anyone born in 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006 and 2018 all share ‘Dog’ as their lunar sign. Those born under the Dog are considered loyal and honest with a kind and prudent disposition to others, communicative, serious, and responsible in work.