The A259 between Winchelsea and Icklesham is partially blocked following a collision, according to reports.

The collision took place on the A259 between Workhouse Lane and Monks’ Walk.

The incident is causing queueing traffic.

More to follow.

SEE MORE: Hastings theatre - this is how your child can be the boss for a day

Main road into Hastings floods after heavy rain

Ho ho ho, St Michael’s Hospice festive extravaganza Christmas on the Coast returns to Hastings Old Town