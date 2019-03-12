College to hold live showcase events at Hastings, Eastbourne and Lewes

East Sussex College will be hosting three blockbuster Live showcase events at each of its campuses in Eastbourne, Hastings, and Lewes during March.

The ‘Live’ interactive themed open events will give visitors the chance to get an exclusive look at what the college has to offer as tutors provide a different and interesting take on their subjects.

SEE ALSO: Shoplifter who went on 3k theft spree spared jail but banned from shopping centre

Each of the open events will take place from 5pm until 7:30pm and will be jam-packed with activities.

Along with live musical performances, guests can also expect to get involved with live cooking demonstrations, investigate a road traffic collision, take part in personal training sessions, experience virtual reality gaming, watch a make-up tutorial, and record their own music track.

Clive Cooke, CEO East Sussex College, said: “We’re really excited to be hosting our second instalment of ESC Live after the success of the first ESC Live last autumn.

“These events are the perfect opportunity for Year 10 students, and their parents and guardians, to come and experience college for the first time and see what we’re all about.

“Likewise, Year 11 students can use the events to visit or revisit us to help them answer any remaining questions or help them make their minds up about which college they’ll be joining in September.”

The ESC Live events will be taking place at the Eastbourne campus on Thursday 14th March, at the Station Plaza campus in Hastings on Thursday 21st March, and at the Lewes campus on Thursday 28th March.

More information about the ESC Live events can be found at: www.escg.ac.uk/whats-on/open-events/

See also: Drunk Bexhill woman had knife at Eastbourne railway station

See also: Man sentenced for homophobic attack on police officer