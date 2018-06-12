College students hold charity event to support breast cancer charity

Level 4 Beauty Therapy students at Sussex Coast College Hastings raised over £900 for Breast Cancer Now during a fundraising event last month.

The students had to create and promote an event for part of their course, and after discovering that one of their tutors had been diagnosed with breast cancer, the group immediately decided on a fundraising event for the cancer charity.

The event was held in the atrium at the college on Tuesday May 8 and offered cream teas, pink cupcakes, sweets, and a range of beauty treatments including mini manicures and Indian head massages.

The students also acquired a number of prizes, including a range of hair and beauty treatments at Plaza Salon, to give away in a raffle.

The students raised a total of £903, £165 was raised externally and £738 on the day.

Mia Goddard, Beauty Therapy course leader, said: “What a fantastic achievement to raise almost £1,000 for such an amazing and worthy charity.

“The level 4 beauty students worked exceptionally hard to make the event a success, and the end result was a reflection of their hard work and team effort to raise essential funds and awareness for breast cancer.”

The students who organised the fundraiser were: Ali Chenery, Jodie Betts, Jade Martin, Jade Whitehead, Kayleigh Harmer, Stacey McQuade, and Verity Murley.

Breast Cancer Now is the UK’s leading breast cancer research charity. Visit www. breastcancernow.org.

