Cold week ahead in Hastings and Rother

Temperatures are slowly rising today after a frosty start to the morning that saw many motorists having to deal with iced up windscreens.

Tuesday is expected to be another frosty start to the day.

Snow pics in Hastings Old Town 27/2/18 by Andy Hemsley SUS-180227-104102001

The coldest day of the week is looking to be Wednesday. Temperatures will struggle to reach three degrees by the afternoon but the Met Office says it will feel more like minus one or two with the temperature at the start of the day on Wednesday feeling like minus three degrees.

The good news is that the weather looks set to remain dry with no rain predicted at the moment until Saturday evening.

