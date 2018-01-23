Coffee, fun and bargains at hospice fundraiser

St Michael’s Hospice Coffee Morning and Bazaar returns on Saturday, February 3, 10.15-12noon.

The event, held in the hospice grounds at Upper Maze Hill, St Leonards, gives visitors the opportunity to browse a range of stalls, including a selection of home baked cakes. Entry is 50p and includes tea or coffee and biscuits.

The monthly Coffee Mornings raise thousands of pounds for the hospice each year and are run by the Hastings and St Leonards Support Group. James Bacon, Community Fundraiser said: “We are looking for volunteers to help the Support Group with the running of their events. The January Coffee Morning and Bazaar made a wonderful £864.11. A huge thank you to them for their continued support.” Visit www.stmichaelshospice.com/events