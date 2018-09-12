Coffee and cake at Hastings fire station in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Hastings will be holding a coffee morning to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event, part of The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning, will be held at The Ridge Fire Station, Hastings on Friday, September 28, 10.30-12.30pm.

Crew Manager Jim Pronger says they hope to raise a bucket full of cash and all are welcome. “There will be coffee, tea and home made cakes,” he said.

“We will also be giving out fire safety advice and taking details of people who would like to take us up on the offer of a free home safety visit to fit smoke alarms if needed. We are aiming to raise as much as possible to provide care for those suffering or recovering from cancer.”

Every Coffee Morning changes lives. For more information visit: https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk

