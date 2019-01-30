Coastguard investigates reports of ‘lights’ on Hastings Pier

The Hastings Coastguard rescue team was called to assist people in difficulty at the end of Hastings Pier last night (Tuesday, January 29).

The team said it received multiple 999 calls from concerned members of the public who had seen lights at the end of the pier.

They carried out enquires with the RNLI Hastings Lifeboat which was on exercise in the area and found that the lights reported by people were the inshore lifeboat.

Posting on Facebook, the coastguard team said: “We concluded that this was a false alarm but with good intent.

“We would always prefer to be called out and no further action needed rather than not be called out when assistance is required.”

