Cloudy but dry in Hastings and Rother today

It will be dry but mostly cloudy today (Thursday) and Friday, although some brighter spells may develop at times, particularly this afternoon. Feeling warm where the sun breaks through. Light westerly winds. Maximum temperature 16 °C.

Tonight is expected to be overcast, some clear spells developing in the far southeast. A light southwesterly breeze. Minimum temperature 7 °C.

Friday is dry but mostly cloudy. Brighter during the afternoon, perhaps some sunshine in places. Dry during evening, but with outbreaks of rain and drizzle spreading from the northwest overnight. Maximum temperature 14 °C.

Looking toward the weekend it is forecast to be cloudy on Saturday with patchy rain or drizzle, brighter later. A chilly start to Sunday, when the Hastings Half Marathon takes place, then dry with sunny spells.

