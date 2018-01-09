Clinic staff fill hampers to support two local homelessness charities

Staff from East Sussex Children’s Integrated Therapy and School Health service at Ore Clinic donated Christmas hampers to local Hastings and Rother homelessness charities.

They counted down the days to Christmas by putting together a Reverse Advent Calendar which follows the idea that items of food are put in each day, instead of taken, for a good cause in the run-up to Christmas.

It was decided that Surviving Christmas would benefit from the Reverse Advent Calendar hamper, which due to its popularity and the generosity of staff became three very full hampers.

The School Health team also collected an additional hamper for Snowflake Winter Night Shelter.

School Health team’s Philippa Marvin-Hough and Helen Ballard joined forces with Integrated Therapy Assistant Katie Harrison after seeing a post on Facebook which shared the idea of a Reverse Advent Calendar. Following an enthusiastic response from staff, they soon got the hampers filled up.

Katie Harrison, who is involved with the Hope Kitchen project, said: “We were overwhelmed with the generous response of the staff at Ore Clinic.

“What began as one hamper soon turned into three overflowing hamper boxes filled with essential and tasty food items for families in need this Christmas.”

The hampers were delivered to Surviving Christmas and Snowflake Night Shelter who were delighted with the items.

Sue Evans, Chair and Project Coordinator of Surviving Christmas, said: “Our grateful thanks to Ore Clinic without generous donations from yourselves we would not be able to achieve the production of so many hampers for the community.”

The hampers and items collected were delivered by the charities over Christmas to families and individuals who are struggling with poverty.

“We hope that it made Christmas that bit better for those who received these gifts.”

The Snowflake project provides overnight accommodation to homeless people who would otherwise be sleeping rough.