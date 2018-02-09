Classical concert in Old Town church

Mike Hatchard is giving a classical piano concert at St Clement’s Church in Hastings Old Town on Saturday February 10 at 6.30pm for 7pm.

He will perform pieces from Bach, Beethoven, Ravel Schubert and Chopin as well as his own variations on Mozart’s Turkish March.

Tickets are £10, or £5 for under 16’s and are available on the door, or in advance from the Tourist Information Centre with a 5op booking fee.

They are also available from Nelson House Antiques, High Street, Bio, in Courthouse Street and Queens Arcade delicatessan, in the town centre.

Tea and coffee will be served and wine and nibbles will be available for donation.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward the upkeep of the Old Town’s two historic churches, All Saints and St Clement’s.

