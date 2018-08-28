Classic cars make a stunning show at Bexhill

A dazzling array of classic cars and vehicles brightened up Bexhill on a Bank Holiday Monday when Bexhill 100 Motoring Club held its 14th Classic and Custom Car Show.

The weather held and a good crowd of people flocked to the Polegrove to admire the show, which had an American Custom/1950’s theme, complete with an American Diner backdrop and an imitation drag racing ‘Christmas Tree’ to showcase cars as they entered the arena.

Bexhill Classic Car Show. Photo by Derek Canty SUS-180828-102354001

The Club would like to thank their main sponsors – Abbott & Abbott estate agents of Bexhill and Little Common; Motest of Middlesex Road and Birchwood Ford of St Leonards-on-Sea for their generous contributions which will enable the volunteers from the Show Committee to put on the best event to date.

This year’s event will support Hastings RNLI Lifeboat Station; St Michael’s Hospice; Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice; Bexhill Heritage and Glyne Gap School.

Pictures by Derek Canty.