Classic cars line up for good causes

Classic cars, a barbecue and a beer tent - what more could a dad need to bring a smile to his face on Father’s Day?

The 26th Senlac Classic Car Show and Craft Fayre saw an impressive line up of eye-catching vehicles on Bodiam Recreation field on Sunday.

Bodiam Classic Car Show. Photo by Frank Copper SUS-180618-074145001

Visitors were also able to enjoy a full programme of entertainment including live music from The Rockit Men and a dance display by Cinque Ports Lindy Hoppers. There were rides for children.

Around £200,000 has been raised for good causes by the event over the past 26 years. This year the main recipients are the Lee Hastings Trust, Hastings and Bexhill Mencap, The Parchment Trust, the Snowflake Night Shelter and Senlac Rotary’s own charity, The Yellowmen.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

