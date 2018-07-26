Churchill the war veteran tortoise from Sussex turns 100

A one-hundred-year-old tortoise that survived the war is residing at Raystede.

Local rescue and visitor centre Raystede Centre For Animal Welfare has a very special resident on their site.

It’s a very rare thing to meet a WWII survivor these days but at Raystede they are paying their respects to Churchill the tortoise.

The four legged war veteran was named many years ago, and despite the male name, the tortoise is female.

A spokesman for Raystede said: “Once she gets going she will mow down anything in her way, so it is clear to see how she has battled through life this long.”

The battle scars Churchill has carried throughout her long life have been called extraordinary.

The house she lived in during WWII was blown up. During a time of extensive shelling, houses were decimated, and families broken apart.

Churchill lost her family but her own shell saved her from what could have been a fatal blast. She was found amongst the rubble and chaos and given refuge.

She has since been passed down through families and friends until she ended up at Raystede.

At one hundred years old she has a safe-haven with her own kind.

As you would imagine, Churchill is quite the character and she’s an absolute joy to spend time with, she’s light on her feet and very inquisitive.

Visit raystede.org for more information