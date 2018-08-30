Church group holds coffee event to raise funds for Macmillan charity

Local group The All Saints Monday Wives raised £366 for Macmillan Cancer Support when they organised a Coffee Evening.

The evening included a raffle, tombola, auction and cake sale.

All Saints Monday Wives are part of a group connected to the Old Town’s two medieval churches All Saints and St Clements.

The Monday Wives chairperson Dorothy Morris presented a cheque to Doreen Upwood, local volunteer fundraiser for the Macmillan charity.

Macmillan Cancer Support provides specialist health care, information and financial support to people affected by cancer.

As well as helping with the medical needs of people affected by cancer, Macmillan also looks at the social, emotional and practical impact cancer can have, and campaigns for better cancer care.

Macmillan Cancer Support’s goal is to reach and improve the lives of everyone living with cancer in the UK.

For more on the charity and its work visit. www.macmillan.org.uk.

The two Old Town Parish churches of All Saints and St Clements are in the process of raising funds to maintain the upkeep of the historic buildings, through the Two Towers Trust.

St Clement’s is one of the oldest buildings in an historic part of Hastings. It was built in 1380, on the site of an earlier St Clement’s Church, burned down by the French in 1377.

All Saints Church has a rare example of a medieval Doom painting and is home to an historic Father Willis organ dating from 1878.