Christmas Tree Festival at Old Town church

Historic St Clements Church in Hastings Old Town was filled with beautifully decorate Christmas trees at the weekend.

Saturday December 1 saw the opening of the annual Christmas Tree Festival.

See also: Father Christmas coming to Hastings Old Town: All you need to know.

The church looked magnificent with Christmas trees provided and decorated by local community groups and local residents.

There was a craft fair and people enjoyed listening to seasonal music played by the Fipple Consort recorder group. performance by Winter Warmers.

There is still time to enjoy the Festival. The church will be open this weekend (8/9 December), with a craft fair on the Saturday.

Winter Warmers Border Morris side will be dancing on the Saturday morning too.

The Festival is in aid of the Two Towers Trust which raises funds for the upkeep of the two historic churches in the Old Town.

See also: Cat killer is a fox say police as they close case.

See also: People who shop online may soon need a mobile phone signal to make a purchase.