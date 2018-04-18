Chip pan fire in St Leonards sparks safety warning

A chip pan fire in St Leonards has highlighted the dangers of frying, says East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

Four appliances from Hastings and Bexhill, including the Aerial Ladder Platform, were sent to Eversfield Place on Tuesday (April 17) at 8.52pm following reports of a fire.

The fire was out on arrival, according to the ESFRS, and a Home Safety Visit (HSV) was carried out at the property. HSVs are offered to those who are most at risk from fires in their homes. To see if you are eligible for a Home Safety visit, call the fire service on 0800 177 7069.

A fire service spokesman said people need to be especially careful when they are deep-fat frying, or cooking with oil, because hot oil can catch fire easily. Make sure you don’t fill a chip pan, or other deep-fat fryer, more than one-third full of oil, and use a thermostat-controlled deep-fat fryer, which will make sure the fat doesn’t get too hot.