Children’s group treated to free burgers and ice cream by Hastings pier owner

Hastings Pier owner Mr Gulzar treated local group GIZMO Kids to free ice cream burgers and chips on the pier last Friday.

After the meal the children sang and danced for Mr Gulzar as a way of saying thank you. All the kids then went home with a cuddly toy.

Hastings based GIZMO DIY Theatre Company is for children and young people 5 years to 18 years (25 years if disabled) who are disadvantaged. Its aim is to raise self-esteem, confidence and improve the quality of life for children and young people as well as reducing isolation by providing fun and educational creative arts activities.

Picture by Sid Saunders.