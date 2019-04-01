Children can now take part in the World Crazy Golf Championship in Hastings

Entry to the World Crazy Golf Championships is now open. For the first time, in its 17-year history, it is including a new junior competition category just for children.

Taking place at Hastings Adventure Golf across the weekend of June 7 – 9, the Championships boasts a £4,500 prize fund.

Crazy Golf Winner SUS-190104-094432001

The junior category is open to those aged 8 to 14 and will be played on Friday 7, June at 5.30pm. The novice competition category, that was introduced two years ago, will continue to be played over one day, Saturday 8, June, while the crazy golf professional category is played over two days, Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 June.

Simon Tompkins of Hastings Adventure Golf said: “We are thrilled to introduce the junior category to this year’s championships. The three separate competitive categories; professional, novice and junior, help make the championships even more inclusive.

““The novice category was established two years to give non-professionals an event of their own.

“Now the addition of the junior category makes the Championships an open playing field for younger players too. So get the putters polished and start practicing!”

Each category competes for a separate prize fund too. £3,000 prize fund is allocated to the professional category, with the overall winner scooping £1,000 - the largest prize fund in mini golf.

A separate prize fund of £1,500 is allocated to the novice category.

There are also opportunities for team entries in both the novice and professional categories.

The junior category will have awards for first, second and third place.

All competitors must beat the windmill and watermill as well as negotiate the bends, twists and ramps on the traditional seaside course at Hastings Adventure Golf – dubbed the UK’s ‘spiritual home of mini golf’.

Following last year’s fantastic efforts, there will again be prizes for ‘best dressed’ and ‘personality of the competition’ this year.

This is the seventeenth year that Hastings Adventure Golf has hosted the global championships - now firmly considered the pinnacle competition for crazy golfers in the UK and beyond.

Competitors can enter via the Hastings Adventure Golf website: www.hastingsadventuregolf.com/book. All entrants are entitled to half price practice golf at the complex.

2018 saw the largest number of competitors in the field since 2005, with Marc Chapman from Kent being crowned the World Crazy Golf Champion and scooping £1000 prize money. His score was 226, 26 under par, beating the 2017 top score of 235, 17 under par by Czech Republic’s Olivia Prokopova.

