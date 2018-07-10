‘Chemical’ incident at Marine Court, St Leonards

Firefighters and police investigated a possible chemical incident at Marine Court in St Leonards this morning (Tuesday, July 10).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) advised residents in the area to keep windows and doors closed until further notice.

Several fire engines were despatched to the scene at the seafront block of flats.

An ESFRS spokesman said: “At 11am, East Sussex Fire and Rescue together with Sussex Police attended a residential property in Marine Court, St Leonards following reports of a possible chemical incident.

“A number of residents were asked to leave their homes as a precaution.

“Officers examined the premises in Marine Court and it was concluded there was no risk to the public. The matter was not being treated as terrorist-related.”