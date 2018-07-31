Charity shop reopened by mayor after refurb work

The Sara Lee Trust Charity Shop, Western Road, Bexhill was officially reopened last Saturday (July 28) by Bexhill Town mayor, Councillor Abul Azad.

The charity shop, which sells furniture and homeware items, has been closed for essential repairs. Changes have also been made to improve access for people with mobility problems. Dan Redsull, Chief Executive for the Trust, said: “The opening was a huge success generating almost £1,500 in sales which will contribute to the care of the 700+ local people the Trust supports each year. All profits from the shop will go towards the provision of care from our new Therapy Centre in Bexhill. I thank the mayor for his attendance and support, and everyone who joined us for the grand reopening. Well done to Joe and the team for all their hard work!” www.saraleetrust.org