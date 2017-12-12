Charity’s Snowflake promotion will help raise a big pile of the right stuff

The Sara Lee Trust’s Snowflake promotion has returned for a third year and the charity is inviting local residents to get involved to help support their work and raise vital funds.

The local charity’s Snowflake promotion invites schools, businesses and residents to write a festive message on a snowflake in exchange for a donation to the Trust.

Those taking part can create an individual snowflake display and/or exhibit them in one of the Trust’s stores around Hastings, St Leonards and Bexhill until December 31. Schools and businesses can exhibit their own snowflake display.

Nikki Hawes, fundraising assistant for the Trust says the Snowflake promotion is a paperless green solution for not sending cards and donating to a local charity. “We would love to be able to fill Hastings and Rother with magical displays of snowflakes to raise money for the care and support of local people affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses,” she said. “Every snowflake donation received will contribute directly to the provision of care for local people – so please support the Trust.”

The Sara Lee Trust provides specialist counselling, complementary therapies and creative therapies to people in Hastings and Rother affected by cancer and other life threatening illnesses; with support for their families and carers.

To write a festive message on a snowflake, visit any Sara Lee Trust charity shop, or call 01424 457969, email nikkihawes@saraleetrust.org. Visit: www.saraleetrust.org