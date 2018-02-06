Charity’s first fundraising art exhibition Snap up a piece of talented artists’ work

RSPCA Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre, Hastings is holding a fundraising art exhibition at The Crypt Gallery, St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, February 14-17, 10-4pm.

Entry to the exhibition is free and includes a variety of paintings, prints and photography donated by local artists.

All artwork (including the one pictured) costs a maximum of £45. Speaking on behalf of the charity, Nikki Hawes said: “If you are an animal lover who has a weakness for art - this is the perfect exhibition for you. We have a variety of fantastic artwork to suit all tastes and budgets, with all proceeds going towards caring for unwanted, abandoned and stray cats in Hastings and Rother.” For more information, visit the website at: www.bluebellridge.org.uk