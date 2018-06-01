Charity match in memory of local man Tim raises money for St Michael’s Hospice

Two teams once again donned red and blue and went head-to-head to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice in memory of local man Tim O’Reilly.

The annual charity football match was played in beautiful sunshine at Horntye Park, who kindly donated the pitch, and comprised of Tim’s former six-aside teammates, friends and those keen to support the Hospice’s wonderful work.

This year saw the Blues comfortably dispatch the Reds 8-3, but despite that win they still sit 4-2 behind on aggregate. More important was the £500 raised by the players and spectators during the game and the following raffle, which takes the total raised by the match to over £7,000 since Tim’s death in 2011.

The trophy was presented by Tim’s sons Jake and Harry O’Reilly.

Tim’s family wish to thank everyone who took part and really appreciate the ongoing support in raising money for a place so close to their hearts.

