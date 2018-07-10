Charity Jumble Sale next week

Bargain hunters get set for the Calvert Methodist Church Jumble Sale!

The event will be held at Calvert Methodist Church Hall, Mount Pleasant Road, Hastings on Monday, July 16, 4-5pm.

All items will be just 20p each.

Entry 20p.

The church’s previous Jumble Sale, held in April, raised £143.

Calvert church is partners with seven other churches in the town. They work together to raise funds for Christians Against Poverty.

