Charity evening at Adventure Golf

Hastings Adventure Golf, Hastings Old Town is hosting a charity evening to raise money for the Sands charity on Friday, June 22, 4-7pm.

At the event a round of golf will cost £5 per player. All proceeds from the evening will go to the local branch of the national stillbirth and neonatal death charity to help build a bereavement suite at the Conquest Hospital. Throughout the evening there will be the chance to win one of three family vouchers. Winners post the best scores for a round in their age category and each will receive a family voucher to play golf and enjoy freshly cooked fish and chips on site.

Kate Richards, Hastings Adventure Golf, said: “Sands is an amazing charity that provides essential support to families. After hearing about its plans to build a bereavement suite at the Conquest Hospital we really wanted to do something to help. We hope this will be a fun night for everyone and raise much-needed funds for Sands.”

Suz Brooks of Sands said: “We are delighted that Hastings Adventure Golf is supporting our work locally and hope that many members of the community come and enjoy a great night out and help us build a facility to support local people at a very difficult time.” Sands has been helping bereaved families for 40 years and the new suite in Hastings will be a private space for bereaved parents to be supported by professionals.