Charity can keep running thanks to generous donations

A Hastings children’s charity has been saved thanks to a number of generous donations.

Last Friday (June 22) Gizmo received a visit from the Prince’s Trust, who brought with them a £138 donation after hearing about the charity’s funding crisis.

Pat Fisher, founder of Gizmo said: “We are very grateful. We hit rock bottom a few weeks back, but with kindness like their donation we have managed to survive.

“It’s really, really important to us and we are very thankful.”

The Prince’s Trust raised the money for Gizmo by holding cake sales and a ‘guess how many sweets are in the jar’ contest.

Faizal Nanji, of the Prince’s Trust, said: “The Prince’s Trust Team 12 are happy to be able to donate money to such a wonderful cause, and we hope that the community are made aware of the fantastic work that Gizmos do to help disadvantaged children and young adults.”

Gizmo has been working with young people and providing them with a safe place to go since 2003 but had recently been at risk of closing.

Pat sent out an urgent appeal last month to raise £3,000 in order to continue her organisation’s work.

The charity has now reached its target, with kind donations from the council, local businesses and Ashfield Trust.

Gizmo will be performing at St Leonards Festival this weekend. Some of the money donated will be used to fund new t-shirts for the team, to replace the 12-year-old ones they have currently.

