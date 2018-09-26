Charity Ball will help to improve lives in Hastings Sierra Leone

People will have a chance to help improve health, hygiene and education in Hastings’ twin town in Sierra Leone, by supporting a charity ball.

organised by the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link.

Chairman of the Link Richard Homewood said: “We are holding another ball due to popular demand to raise funds for our latest projects in our Twin Town, Hastings, in Sierra Leone.

“Locally renowned band The Kytes will be performing and people can eat and dance the night away with friends and family.

“The Friendship Link’s strategy has three key themes, health, education and community engagement and has a range of projects underway in Sierra Leone.

“The latest, which contributes to all three of these themes, is the Schools Sanitation Project Fund.

“Funds raised from the Ball will contribute to the project to improve water supplies and sanitation in the schools we are twinned with and help ensure children of all ages and sexes get a better chance of a good education.

“Most of the schools suffer from poor or no water supply and poor sanitation and hygiene facilities. Children are often exhausted by the time they get to school, having had to fetch and carry water before they arrive and during the day. Many older girls have to miss school on a regular basis due to the lack of poor hygiene and sanitation facilities. As a consequence their education suffers.”

“Education is the key to helping these children and their families out of the cycle of poverty and anything we can do to improve their chances of a good education is really important”

The funds raised from this year’s Charity Ball will contribute toward the sanitation fund which currently has a target of £45,000

Further fundraising activities are being planned and we would be delighted if people become more involved in the activities of the Link.

Tickets are £40 which includes a 3 course meal and glass of bubbly, can be obtained by calling 01424 853356. For more on the Friendship Link and its work, visit www.Hastingshastings.org.uk/about/