Charity and businesses team up for World Cup tournament

A charity supporting vulnerable adults to become physically active and eat more healthily celebrated the start of the World Cup with their own football tournament.

Seaview’s World Cup tournament saw participants of the ‘The Heart of Seaview’ project take on teams from Asda, Hastings Direct, Hastings Borough Council and members of ESRA (East Sussex Recovery Alliance) in five-a-side games.

The second placed team, Seaview A, and winning team Asda were presented awards and a trophy by Hastings mayor Councillor Nigel Sinden.

‘The Heart of Seaview’ project, running after the organisation received a £4,500 Heart Research UK and Subway® Healthy Heart Grant, enables adults in recovery from mental health and substance misuse to increase their physical activity through football, running and bowls.

The Seaview Centre also delivers an open access approach to people experiencing a range of issues including: mental health, learning disabilities, substance misuse, physical disabilities social isolation, rough sleeping and homelessness.

Sue Burgess, Seaview Projects manager, said: “It was wonderful to see so many teams coming together to take part in the Seaview World Cup Tournament.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the mayor for presenting the awards, Poppi for refereeing the matches and Rory, Seaview RADAR Team, for managing the event.”

Sarah Mirfin, lifestyle officer at Heart Research UK, said: “It’s wonderful to see the Heart Research UK and Subway® Healthy Heart Grants help those most vulnerable, whether it’s helping them to increase the health of their hearts or integrate into the local community.

“This football tournament was a perfect example of how with the right support and teamwork, we can accomplish the same goal to help people live healthier, happier and longer lives.”