Channel 4 publish shortlist

The bid, led by Hastings Borough Council in partnership with Locate East Sussex and others, shone a spotlight on the town’s creative community as well as its lifestyle and pipeline of young talent.

In its response to the bid, Channel 4 said Hastings’ submission had given ‘a much deeper understanding of the creative community in Hastings.’

Philip Johnson from Locate East Sussex said: “It’s disappointing news for everyone who has supported the proposal, but the process has inspired and motivated the entire creative community and lifted everybody who’s played a part in the bid and given them a tantalising glimpse of what could happen. There’s palpable excitement and pride in what Hastings can offer the TV production sector, let alone the wider creative industries.

“The cities that made the shortlist are far bigger than Hastings so we were very much the underdog.”

“And we are of course delighted that Brighton is on the shortlist which means that Channel 4 may still come to East Sussex. This would be great news for the entire county, including Hastings, and I have no doubt that the town’s creative community would be seen as a very valuable resource.

“We’ll be following the rest of the pitch process with keen interest and giving our full support to Brighton.”