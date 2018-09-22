Chance to win an outdoor learning adventure for for your school class

World Outdoor Classroom Day is on the horizon and a Sussex family owned treetop and woodland adventure park is offering Hastings schools the chance to win an outdoor lesson for their entire class.

Branching Out Adventures, at Halland, is an official partner of the global campaign to encourage schools to take lessons outdoors.

Mark Oakden, of Branching Out Adventures, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with World Outdoor Classroom Day.

“The winning class can develop their teamwork and problem solving abilities, learn about bushcraft, challenge themselves in the trees, practice their maths skills and have fun in the Sussex woods. From our experience, teachers report some powerful outcomes. Pupil behaviour improves, classes are excited to learn and individuals, who may feel inhibited by the curriculum, often thrive in an outdoor environment.

“Curriculum areas covered, in addition to physical education include, basic operations, measurement and distance, as well as physical geography. Lesson plans can be customised to suit the winning class teacher’s request.”

Both pupils and teachers can enter. Email: info@branchingoutadventures.co.uk saying why your class (max 33 pupils) deserves to win the session at Branching Out Adventures by October 19.