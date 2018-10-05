Chance to see giant Edwardian steam engines in action at Brede

There will be another opportunity to see giant steam engines in action at Brede Waterworks on Saturday October 6 when Brede Steam Engine Society holds an open day.

The event takes place from 10am - 4pm and admission is free with ample free parking.

Guided tours will be available on the day and the Tangye Tea Bar will be open serving light refreshments and delicious homemade cakes.

Karen Draper, from Brede Steam Engine Society, said: “We look forward to welcoming all the family to enjoy British Engineering at its best.

“Set your SATNAV to TN31 6HG and come and learn about the history of water supply. Learn more from our website www.bredesteamgiants.co.uk.”

Brede Waterworks is signposted from the A28 at the top of Brede Hill.

