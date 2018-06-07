Chance to donate to the Foodbank

There will be an opportunity for people to make a donation to the Hastings Foodbank when a public appeal takes place at Butlers Gap, in the Old Town, on Saturday June 9.

It has been organised by Old Hastings Ward councillor Cllr James Bacon who said: “Please bring along any tinned food, biscuits, pasta sauces, nappies, toiletries and fruit juices and you will be helping those in need.

“Thank you in advance for your support.”

The Hastings Foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced emergency food and support to local people who are referred to them in crisis.

It was founded by founded by local churches and community groups, working together towards stopping hunger in our local area, and is part of a nationwide network of foodbanks, supported by The Trussell Trust.

A spokesperson for the Foodbank said: “Over 90% of the food distributed by foodbanks in The Trussell Trust network is donated by the public – that’s why your food donations are absolutely vital to our ability to give everyone referred to us a balanced and nutritious three day supply of food.”

Urgently needed items include cereal, tinned tomatoes, tea bags, tinned fish, UHT milk, tinned custard and rice pudding and tinned spaghetti.

For more information visit www.hastings.foodbank.org.uk.

