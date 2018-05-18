Chance to discover the Walled Garden

There is an opportunity to discover a hidden treasure this weekend when The Bohemia Walled Garden Association hold an Open Day.

It takes place on Sunday May 20 from 11am - 3pm.

There will be a plant sale, a raffle and art activities for children and adults to join in. You can even plant your own bee friendly flower to take home.

At 1pm Joseph Ford will give a talk about wildlife gardening. Joseph is a trained plants man, specialising in teaching and spreading good horticultural practice. Delicious cakes and snacks made by garden members will also be available.

The garden is signposted from the green opposite Summerfields Leisure Centre, the entrance to the woods behind the law courts and the entrance at Briscoe Way, near to St Paul’s School. Follow the animal signs.

