Celebrity-Am golf with an all-star concert for golf club’s anniversary

Hastings & St Leonards Golf Club at Beauport Park will celebrate its 125th anniversary with a celebration extravaganza on Saturday June 23rd.

The day will kick-off with celebrity-am golf , where you can meet and greet the celebrities, before culminating in an evening concert, with various top artists, headlined by 80s star Alexander O’Neal.

The event will open at noon for the golf, with the concert from 6pm-11.30pm.

The celebrity-am golf costs just £10 a ticket to watch and promises to be a fun-filled nine holes!

Celebrities in the line-up so far with more to be confirmed:

• Gary Lucy (Hollyoaks, EastEnders, The Bill & Footballers Wives)

• Kierston Wareing (Eastenders)

• Jamie Lomas (Hollyoaks, EastEnders, Heartbeat, Casualty)

• Union J

• Jethro “Alonestar” Sheeran

• Conrad Williams (4x400m relay Olympian)

• Jason Burrill (Big Brother winner 2016 & Body Double)

You can bid to play with each celebrity and their pro golfer team-mate - there is space for two per celebrity - by visiting www.hastingscelebritygolf.co.uk or the HSLGCCelebAm Facebook page.

Profits from the auction and ticket entry will be donated to Dom’s Food Mission.

While the golf is on, there will be an array of food and barbecue stalls, offering tasty pulled pork and noodles, alongside the traditional burgers and hot dogs to keep you fuelled for the evening concert.

The concert will begin at 6pm with performances from a mixture of 80s, 90s and current stars. The line-up includes:

• Alexander O’Neal & band

• S Club Party

• Union J

• Jethro “Alonestar” Sheeran

• Arianna Morgan

• Rick Live

• Divine (3 of a Kind - #1 Hit Single ‘Babycakes’)

The concert is open to everyone over the age of 11. Tickets cost £30 for the concert, £40 for the golf and concert, or you can book a VIP experience to hang out with the celebs and enjoy a free bar and food for the whole event for £190.

All tickets and VIP packages can be booked via Skiddle.com, by searching Hastings & St Leonards 2018 Celebrity Am & Concert through the link on the Facebook page, or you can pop into the clubhouse and purchase directly.

Due to car park size and need for emergency access, there will be no on-site parking. 24/7 coaches will provide transport to and from the event from Hastings, Bexhill and Battle railway stations every 30-40 minutes for just £1.50 return. Taxi collection/drop off points will be at Bannatyne’s Health Club and there are bus stops nearby.

It promises to be day to remember and well worth supporting the local golf club on its historic anniversary!

For further information on the celebrity golf, concert or both, call the team on 01424 850958.