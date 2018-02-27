Celebrating women at St Leonards’ free event

Women’s Voice extend an invitation to join them to celebrate International Women’s Day at Azur, Marina Pavilion, St Leonards on Saturday, March 10, 12.30-3.30pm.

This year’s theme is #Press for Progress. The free event, consists of film, music, dance, speakers and discussion. There will be a short talk about local women’s fight for the vote and a chance to talk to local female councillors about what it’s like, 100 years later, to be a woman in politics today. Speaking for Women’s Voice, Ann Kramer said: “This year we celebrate those campaigning women who won us the vote. But despite that great achievement, we know women have a long way to go to achieve true equality. We will honour the legacy and sacrifice of suffragettes and also call out for local women to talk about what needs to be done to achieve full equality.”