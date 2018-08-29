CCTV images of ATM fraud suspects in Hastings

Police have this week released CCTV images in a bid to catch three men and three women suspected in being involved in attempts to defraud vulnerable victims out of their money.

Investigating officers said the suspects have been spotted approaching elderly members of the public using the ATM at Barclays Bank in Queens Road in an attempt to steal their card and bank details with a view to withdraw cash at other machines.

Police said they struck first on July 26 by distracting an elderly man using the ATM outside the bank and managed to steal his card without him realising.

The suspect then went inside the bank to try and withdraw cash using the card at the ATM there but was unsuccessful. Another suspect tried to get information about the card from the victim but this was spotted by a member of bank staff who cancelled the victim’s card, police added.

One of the same suspects and a different suspect is also believed to have tried again on August 4 as various people used the same ATM but were unsuccessful.

Investigator Chesney Jones said: “We want to hear from anyone who recognises any of those in the CCTV images or has any information about these attempted frauds.

“When using an ATM, cover your PIN. Stand close to the machine and always use your free hand and body to shield the keypad as you enter your PIN to prevent any prying eyes or hidden cameras seeing your PIN.

“Do not get distracted. Be particularly cautious if ‘well-meaning’ strangers try to distract you or offer to help you and most importantly, discreetly put your money and card away before leaving the cash machine.”

Anyone with information which could help this investigation are asked to contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 501 of 26/07.