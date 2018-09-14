Castle theme for Hastings Week Poetry competition

Due to its success and popularity the Hastings Week Poetry Competition will be happening again for Hastings Week. This year, the theme is ‘Hastings Castle’.

This competition will be for all ages to enter and there will be three categories: 11 years and under; 12-18 years and adults 18 years and above. You may only enter one poem.

All you need to do is write one poem based on the views of Hastings Castle in 500 words and email to cllr.james.bacon@hastings.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can send via post to: Cllr James Bacon, Deputy Mayor, Muriel Matters House, Breeds Place, Hastings, TN34 3UY.

Don’t forget to include your full name, age and contact details with your entry. The deadline is Friday October. The winners will be notified by before the end of October and will be invited to an Awards Evening.