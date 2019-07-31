Cash will help Hastings sustainability festival be ‘bigger than ever’

The Sustainability on Sea Festival, a week-long celebration of local sustainability initiatives, has been awarded £9,600 from the National Lottery Community Fund.

Now in its second year, the event is set to be bigger than the first, with more organisations, business schools and individuals taking part, all with the aim of helping the people of Hastings and St Leonards live more sustainably.

Recent funding wins, including £2,787 from ethical beauty brand Lush, are being used to help raise the profile of the festival, supporting the local organisations taking part, as well as attracting a more diverse audience from a larger catchment area.

The theme for Sustainability on Sea 2019 is ‘What we can do?’ – reflecting the growing public concern about sustainability issues and offering practical suggestions of changes individuals and communities can make towards a combined environmental impact.

Sarah Macbeth, one of the festival organisers, said: “It’s not just the funding that is helping grow this year’s festival; in our conversations with businesses and members of the public there’s much greater awareness of sustainability issues like climate change and plastic pollution than ever before.

“It feels like the community really wants to do something but as individuals our efforts might not feel significant. This festival is about coming together, celebrating what is already being done and showing how the community can make a difference.

“We want to celebrate and promote as many projects as possible with this year’s festival. There is still time for business, organisations and individuals to enter an event and become part of the programme and campaign.

“Registration information can be found on the festival website, www.sustainabilityonsea.org.uk.”

Sustainability on Sea runs all week from Saturday, September 21 to Sunday, September 29, with activities and events around Hastings and St Leonards, culminating with an all-day Big Green Fair at the Stade on September 29. There will be great food, inspiring speakers, stalls, workshops and entertainment for all ages.

The festival is also running a junior photo competition, for children aged four to 14, showing what they love about the area where they live. Entries must be submitted by September 10, with prizes up for grabs. Visit http://www.sustainabilityonsea.org.uk/photo-comp/ for details.