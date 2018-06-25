Cash snatched from man outside Hastings bank

Police have launched an appeal for information to catch a thief who stole cash from a man in the street.

Officers said they are searching for the culprit, who targeted the victim in the town centre.

The victim had just withdrawn the money from a cash machine.

Just after 12.35pm on Friday, June 8 the 65-year-old victim, a local man, withdrew £100 cash from the cashpoint outside the NatWest bank in Havelock Road.

Police said as he held the money and was about to put it away, a man described as white, in his 20s, of slim build, with short mousy brown hair and wearing jeans, ran past, grabbed the money out of his hand and ran off towards Robertson Street.

Investigator Mel Straw said; “The victim in this case is personally very vulnerable, and had also just come out of hospital after treatment for a leg injury.

“He was not attacked or injured during the incident but was badly distressed by what happened.

“If you saw what happened or think you know who was responsible, please contact us online or call us on 101, quoting serial 602 of 08/06.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”