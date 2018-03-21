Cars damaged in 'deliberate' St Leonards fire

Police have re-issued an appeal for information after a number of cars were deliberately set alight in St Leonards earlier this month.

Police say officers were called to Kennilworth Road, St Leonards, at around 1.40am on Friday, March 9 by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS).

Two bins had been set on fire, causing damage to four vehicles parked on the same road.

If you noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or if you witnessed the incident please report online or call 101 quoting reference 71 of 09/03.