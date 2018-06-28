Carousel Nursery a close runner-up in the Observer Nursery of the Year 2018 competition

Coming a very close second in our Nursery of the Year competition was Carousel Nursery Schools.

With two settings, one in Hollington and the other at East Hastings Children's Centre.

Owned by Amber Richardson, the team includes two qualified teachers and an early years specialist teacher, both nurseries consistently scored Outstanding in their Ofsted Inspections.

The nursery provides Forest School and Beach School. They take children from birth to age five.

The nursery is open daily for 8am-6pm, closed at weekends. There is also a holiday club.

To find out more or book a show round, visit www.carouselnurseryschools.co.uk or call the friendly team on 01424 854725.

On her achievement, Amber said “ Thank you so much to all our parents who voted for us in this competition, and thanks also to my brilliant team, I’m so proud that we did so well. It’s down to everyone’s hard work and dedication that we have achieved this close second place.”

Well done to Carousel from the team at the Observer. Also further congratulations to Roadend Farm Nursery, based in Udimore, who came third in the competition.